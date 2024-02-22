Stewart (ankle) participated in shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Pacers, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.
Stewart is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest with a left ankle sprain that has caused him to miss Detroit's last eight games. However, 22-year-old big man's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Indiana.
