Stewart amassed 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 131-123 loss to the Pacers.

Stewart's 13 points marks his highest scoring total since Nov.12 against Chicago. Despite inconsistent scoring and a 20-game losing streak for the Pistons, Stewart has remained in the starting lineup for all 23 of Detroit's contests thus far. Perhaps Stewart's strong performance Monday can yield momentum moving forward, but Marvin Bagley (back) was inactive Monday, and he as well as Jalen Duren (ankle) loom as limiting factors in Stewart's future.