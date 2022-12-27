Stewart produced 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 142-131 overtime loss to the Clippers.

With Isaiah Livers (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (illness) both out, Stewart played a season-high 40 minutes and made the most of his increased opportunity by scoring at least 20 points for the second time this season. Coming into the contest, Stewart had averaged just 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.5 minutes, so while his outburst Monday was nice, his production against Los Angeles was likely an outlier.