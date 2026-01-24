Stewart closed with 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to the Rockets.

Stewart dropped 16 points, the most he has scored in his past five appearances. Despite playing a consistent role off the bench, Stewart has been inconsistent, particularly on the offensive end of the floor. With season averages of 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, he should be viewed as more of a stream-level player, as opposed to someone who needs to be rostered.