Stewart scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Stewart re-entered the starting lineup Monday, with Mason Plumlee sidelined for rest. He took advantage of the opportunity, posting his third consecutive double-double. Equally impactful was Stewart's work on the defensive end of the floor, as he nabbed a career-high three steals and posted multiple blocks for the third consecutive contest. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Stewart should be headed for a big role to close the season, particularly when Plumlee finds himself sidelined.