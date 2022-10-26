Stewart closed Tuesday's 120-99 loss to Washington with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.
Stewart has back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season, and with three straight games of 10 or more boards, it's clear he needs to spend more time in the paint and less time in the perimeter since the three-point experiment has not gone as expected. The big man has gone just 4-for-18 from deep over the first four games of the season, and while he's made at least one trey in each game, the numbers are simply not there.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Three-point experiment continues•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Near double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Practicing in both frontcourt spots•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Stewart not-so-little•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Double-doubles in loss•