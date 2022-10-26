Stewart closed Tuesday's 120-99 loss to Washington with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.

Stewart has back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season, and with three straight games of 10 or more boards, it's clear he needs to spend more time in the paint and less time in the perimeter since the three-point experiment has not gone as expected. The big man has gone just 4-for-18 from deep over the first four games of the season, and while he's made at least one trey in each game, the numbers are simply not there.