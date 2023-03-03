Head coach Dwane Casey said Stewart (hip) practiced Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Stewart has missed back-to-back games due to left hip soreness, but he appears to be trending in the right direction and could return to action Saturday in Cleveland. His official status for that contest remains unclear, but more clarity on his potential availability should surface when the Pistons release their next injury report.
