Stewart has been playing power forward and center interchangeably, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stewart increased the volume and efficiency of his three-point shot towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign, allowing for the Pistons to utilize the 21-year-old's floor stretching capabilities to see more minutes at the power forward position this season. Considering the team's massive frontcourt depth, Stewarts' positional flexibility should help him carve out a consistent role this season.