Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Stewart is likely to return from a one-game absence due to an illness. With Tobias Harris (hip) probable for Thursday, Stewart is likely to come off the bench. Stewart has averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 22.0 minutes per tilt through 23 games off the bench this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Sets career high in points•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Strong defensive showing Sunday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Swats five shots in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Starting sans Harris•