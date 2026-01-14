default-cbs-image
Stewart (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Stewart is likely to return from a one-game absence due to an illness. With Tobias Harris (hip) probable for Thursday, Stewart is likely to come off the bench. Stewart has averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 22.0 minutes per tilt through 23 games off the bench this season.

