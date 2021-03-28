Stewart posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist and a block across 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Wizards.
Stewart produced the same 11-point, eight-rebound performance than Mason Plumlee despite logging six fewer minutes off the bench, and the first-round pick has been very productive over the last few weeks. He has scored in double digits in six of his last seven contests while also grabbing at least six boards in four of his last five appearances.
