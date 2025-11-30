Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Promoted to starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat.
The Pistons are forced to tweak their starting lineup due to the absence of Jalen Duren (lower leg), and Stewart will step into the first unit in his place. Stewart is averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.8 assists per game when starting this season (five games).
