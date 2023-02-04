Stewart finished with eight points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 118-112 victory over the Hornets.

While this wasn't Stewart's best game offensively, he dominated the glass and reached double-digit boards for the 15th time this season. His fantasy managers will also be glad to see Detroit going back to Stewart in the starting lineup next to Jalen Duren. Depending on what the Pistons do at the trade deadline with Bojan Bogdanovic, more minutes could be coming Stewart's way as a stretch four.