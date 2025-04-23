Stewart (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Stewart missed Game 2 due to his right knee issue, but has a chance to return to the floor in Game 3. Paul Reed will likely see more time off the bench for Detroit if Stewart is ruled out for a second straight game.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Won't play Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Status uncertain for Game 2•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Leaves Game 1 early•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Off injury report for Game 1•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Out for season finale•