Stewart (knee) has been listed as questionable for Monday's Eastern Conference Game 2 quarterfinal-round matchup against the Knicks.

Stewart left Game 1 in New York due to a right knee issue, which is now jeopardizing his playing status for Game 2. The veteran big man played 19 minutes in the Game 1 loss to the Knicks on Saturday, finishing with five rebounds, two points, two blocks and an assist. If he's unable to play on Monday, Detroit will likely turn to Paul Reed to help shoulder the load off the bench in the frontcourt.