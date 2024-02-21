Stewart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Pacers.
Stewart is in danger of missing his ninth straight contest due to a left ankle sprain. However, his participation in practice Wednesday is a good sign of his availability. No news has been released about whether Stewart will be suspended by the NBA following his arrest on an assault charge due to allegedly punching Drew Eubanks.
