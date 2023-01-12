Stewart (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
Stewart is listed as questionable Friday after missing the previous two games with left shoulder soreness. Nerlens Noel has started at center with both Stewart and Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined and could get another look at the spot if the pair -- Duren is already ruled out -- sit again.
