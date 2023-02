Stewart (hip) is questionable to play Monday against the Hornets.

Stewart tweaked his hip during Saturday's loss to the Raptors, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Monday's game given that the Pistons are playing for Ping Pong balls at this point. If he's not able to give it a go on Monday, expect more burn for James Wiseman, Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Livers.