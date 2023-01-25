Stewart (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Stewart has been sidelined for four of the last six matchups due to his sore shoulder, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday. If he's sidelined once again, Isaiah Livers (ankle), Kevin Knox and Nerlens Noel could continue to see increased playing time.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Out Monday with sore shoulder•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Logs 29 minutes in return•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Available, starting Sunday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Listed as probable•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Sidelined Friday•