Stewart had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six boards, two assists and one steal in Wednesday's loss to the Mavs.

Coming off of a few big-time performances, Stewart took on a lesser role off the bench with Mason Plumlee starting and playing 32 minutes. The rookie has proven capable of racking up points, rebounds and defensive stats whenever the minutes are there, but on nights when Plumlee is active, Stewart's ceiling is quite a bit lower.