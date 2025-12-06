Stewart finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and four blocks over 22 minutes during Friday's 122-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

This was Stewart's fifth game of the season with at least four blocks, which ties him for the most such games in the NBA this season. Per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff heaped praise on Stewart after the game, calling Stewart "the best defensive center in the league and it's not even close." The Pistons have gotten off to an 18-5 start this season, and they rank in the top five in defensive efficiency. Stewart has played a key role in their success.