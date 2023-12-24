Stewart ended with 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-115 loss to Brooklyn.

A season-high four made threes fueled a season-high 20 points on the night, with Saturday representing Stewart's 10th contest with multiple made threes, and first since Nov. 29, through 27 appearances this season. Overall, his 39.6 percent clip on 3.6 threes per game symbolizes breakout efficiency, but he isn't an overly incorporated part of the offense.