The Pistons recalled Stewart (toe) from the Motor City Cruise of the G League on Wednesday.
Stewart was recalled from the Cruise hours after being assigned to them. Stewart was most likely getting practice reps while recovering from a right big toe sprain. This is a good sign for the third-year big man's rehab process, but he is still expected to be out for several more games.
