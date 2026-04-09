Stewart (calf) chipped in eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over the Bucks.

Back in action after missing 13 straight games due to a left calf strain, Stewart ended up taking on one of his lighter workloads of the season. Though he's a trusted defender in the frontcourt, Stewart is unlikely to see much more than 20 minutes once he's fully ramped up, as he remains stuck in a backup role behind starting center Jalen Duren.