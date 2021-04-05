Stewart will start Monday's game at Oklahoma City, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The rookie first-round pick will make his third start of his career Monday with Mason Plumlee (rest) unavailable. Stewart averaged 11.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 26.5 minutes over his previous two starts.
