Stewart tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 win over the Heat.

With the game well in hand, the Pistons decided to give their 2020 first-rounder an extended look, and he did not disappoint. The Washington product turned in his best effort yet as a Piston, finishing with his first double-digit total. Although the center has promise and is sure to be part of Detroit's rebuilding effort, he'll likely remain a second-unit producer.