Stewart had 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

Stewart registered his third double-double of the year and was the leading scorer among the Pistons starters. He entered Sunday's contest shooting 42.5 percent from three and showed his expanded range when he went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Steward should continue to get extended playing time for as long as Jalen Duran (ankle) remains out.