Stewart finished Friday's 132-118 loss to Chicago with 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes.

The Pistons didn't have a shot in this 14-point loss, but Stewart had a solid fantasy performance due to his contributions on both ends of the court -- he recorded his first double-double since Dec. 14 and also notched a season-high mark in steals. Stewart is averaging just 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in his last 10 contests as the Pistons prepare to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday.