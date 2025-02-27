Stewart posted four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 win over the Celtics.

Stewart continues to make an impact outside of just scoring. The physical big man has blocked two or more shots in each of the last five games, his longest multi-block streak since 2021. Jalen Duren is the unquestioned starter at center, but Stewart's intensity off the bench is incredibly valuable for a Pistons team looking to make a playoff push.