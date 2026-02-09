Stewart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Charlotte.

Stewart started in the frontcourt over the previous two games but will return to a bench role Monday with Jalen Duren (knee) cleared to play. Overall, Stewart has come off the bench in 34 of his 47 appearances this season, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per contest as a reserve.