Stewart will start Friday's contest against the Hornets, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Stewart will return to the starting lineup following a three-game stretch off the bench -- his first matchups as a reserve this season. His presence will push Saddiq Bey to a bench role. Across 38 games as a starter, Stewart has averaged 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.5 minutes per game.