Stewart is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Tobias Harris is returning from a one-game absence with an ankle injury, which is sending Stewart to the second unit. The 2020 first-rounder has averaged 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 21.2 minutes per contest across 14 games off the bench this season.

