Stewart (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Stewart was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness and will miss his first game since Nov. 12. With the 24-year-old big man joining Jalen Duren (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip) on the sidelines, plenty of minutes will be available for Paul Reed, Ronald Holland and Javonte Green, while Isaac Jones and Tolu Smith are candidates to enter the rotation. Stewart's next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Suns.