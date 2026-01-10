Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Stewart was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness and will miss his first game since Nov. 12. With the 24-year-old big man joining Jalen Duren (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip) on the sidelines, plenty of minutes will be available for Paul Reed, Ronald Holland and Javonte Green, while Isaac Jones and Tolu Smith are candidates to enter the rotation. Stewart's next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Suns.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Sets career high in points•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Strong defensive showing Sunday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Swats five shots in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Starting sans Harris•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Scores 15 points in 18 minutes•