Stewart (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Stewart was a late scratch for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, and he'll remain out for the second half of the back-to-back set. Nerlens Noel may draw a second straight start at center, while Saddiq Bey and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) are strong candidates to start at the forward spots.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Late scratch, Noel starting•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Notches double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Records double-double•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Plays season-high 40 minutes•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Fails to make impact in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Excellent shooting in double-double•