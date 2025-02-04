Stewart notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to Atlanta.

Stewart scored double-digits for the first time since late November, highlighting just what a struggle it has been for him to deliver viable production. With Jalen Duren playing the most consistent basketball of his young career, Stewart has been relegated to backup minutes. In 20.2 minutes per game, he is averaging just 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.