Stewart closed with 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 128-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Stewart was handed the starting nod, replacing Jalen Duren, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Now saddled as the primary backup behind Duren, Stewart's opportunities could be somewhat limited this season. He averaged just 19.9 minutes per contest last season, a number that seems like a potential high point for the upcoming season, given the ascension of Duren. With that said, Stewart provides the Pistons with a consistent defensive presence off the bench, a key factor as the team looks to push for as many wins as possible in what could be a weakened Eastern Conference.