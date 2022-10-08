Stewart recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one block in Friday's preseason loss against New Orleans.

Stewart drilled a pair of triples and turned in an efficient outing from the field, finishing third in minutes behind Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey. He should see plenty of chances to produce in both the power forward and center positions during the upcoming 2022 campaign.