Stewart provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 114-105 victory over the 76ers.

Stewart looked great in his return from a three-game absence, although with Detroit's next two matches coming as a Monday-Tuesday, back-to-back set, there's a chance Stewart will be load-managed for one of those. If he needs to skip a game on the back-to-back, Paul Reed will have some more time to shine. Reed finished Friday's win with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, three blocks and three turnovers in 25 minutes.