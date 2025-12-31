Stewart finished Tuesday's 128-106 win over the Lakers with 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block in 18 minutes.

Stewart didn't miss a shot Tuesday night, hitting the 15-point milestone for just the sixth time this season. The 24-year-old started the second half in place of Tobias Harris, who went down with a hip injury. Should Harris miss time, Stewart would be a strong candidate to enter the starting lineup. In seven starts this season, he's averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 blocks across 25.0 minutes.