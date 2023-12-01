Stewart scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and grabbed seven rebounds in Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Knicks.
Although his production Thursday wasn't the most glamorous, Stewart has quietly been solid for the Pistons throughout the season. Starting all 19 games thus far, he is averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists. 0.7 blocks and 0.3 steals through 31.4 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Top rebounder in double-double•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Delivers double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Stands out in starting role•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Active at both ends Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Double-double to kick off campaign•