Stewart scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and grabbed seven rebounds in Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Knicks.

Although his production Thursday wasn't the most glamorous, Stewart has quietly been solid for the Pistons throughout the season. Starting all 19 games thus far, he is averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists. 0.7 blocks and 0.3 steals through 31.4 minutes.