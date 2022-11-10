Stewart totaled 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics.

Stewart was efficient on the offensive end and managed to secure his second consecutive double-double. He ended the contest tied for the team lead with 10 boards and has finished with double-digit rebounds in five of his last six matchups.