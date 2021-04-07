Stewart totaled nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in a 134-119 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Stewart returned to a bench role with Mason Plumlee (rest) returning to the starting lineup, but he still played 27 minutes and contributed another solid stat line. The center has had a consistent role on Detroit's bench the last several weeks due to his rebounding ability and paint presence on defense. Stewart has averaged 7.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 23.3 minutes in his last four games.