Stewart logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the Bucks.
Coming off a strong game Sunday, Stewart delivered another strong performance, especially given the opponent. All in all, it's been a positive start to the season for Stewart, currently sitting inside the top 130. He is blocking just 0.5 shots per game, a number that feels as though it should increase moving forward. If that number, as well as his efficiency, can come up even slightly, he is an outside chance to crack the top 100.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Tallies career-high 24 points•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Three-point experiment continues•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Near double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Scores 14 in loss•