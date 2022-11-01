Stewart logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the Bucks.

Coming off a strong game Sunday, Stewart delivered another strong performance, especially given the opponent. All in all, it's been a positive start to the season for Stewart, currently sitting inside the top 130. He is blocking just 0.5 shots per game, a number that feels as though it should increase moving forward. If that number, as well as his efficiency, can come up even slightly, he is an outside chance to crack the top 100.