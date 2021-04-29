Stewart will start Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Stewart will make his eighth start of the season with Mason Plumlee getting another night off to rest. The rookie has posted double-digit rebounds in each of his last four starts.
