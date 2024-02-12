Stewart (ankle) has begun his ramp-up process and is on track to return immediately after the All-Star break, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Stewart has been unavailable since the end of January due to his ankle injury, and he'll be sidelined for at least two more games. However, he's trending in the right direction and should be back in action when the Pistons return from their layoff. Over his seven appearances before his absence, the 22-year-old averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.