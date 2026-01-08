Stewart generated 31 points (14-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 108-93 win over the Bulls.

Stewart bested his previous career high of 26 points, scoring at an unprecedented efficiency level Wednesday. The big man has stepped into a larger role over the past four games due to the absences of Jalen Duren (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip), and he's averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks across 31.0 minutes during that span.