Stewart recorded 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 140-110 loss to the Knicks.

Stewart made it clear from the start that he didn't need to shake off any rust after missing Detroit's last seven games while dealing with a sprained toe. He drilled a season-high five triples, led his team in scoring and also contributed on the defensive end by swatting away a shot. The 21-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 16 matchups this season.