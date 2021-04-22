Stewart will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Stewart will return to his usual bench role as Mason Plumlee rejoins Detroit's starting five. He's averaging 7.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game this season.
