Stewart will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With Mason Plumlee returning to the lineup after a one-game absence, Stewart will return to his usual bench role. He's averaging 6.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game this season.
