Stewart finished with 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Stewart returned after missing Detroit's previous gave with an ankle injury, tallying a team-high block total while ending two boards short of a double-double and one point shy of the 20-point mark coming off the bench. Stewart posted his second-highest scoring total of the season, behind his season-high 20 points posted Dec. 23 against Brooklyn. Stewart has finished with at lest 15 points and eight rebounds in three games this year.