The Pistons announced Thursday that Stewart (hip) is dealing with a left shoulder impingement and will be sidelined for the next 3-to-4 weeks before being re-evaluated, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Stewart had missed the Pistons' last six games with what the team had labeled as a sore left hip, but the shoulder injury is likely a lingering concern connected to the one that cost him four games in January. Given that the Pistons aren't in the playoff picture and his projected 3-to-4-week re-evaluation period would arrive with 1-to-2 weeks left in the season, Stewart's 2022-23 campaign has most likely come to a close. Even if Stewart does stage a late return, fantasy managers in redraft formats can probably feel comfortable with cutting him loose in favor of a healthy player. Stewart's absence the rest of the way likely clears out the power forward spot for Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers and Eugene Omoruyi, while Jalen Duren (ankle) and James Wiseman should handle most of the minutes at center.